StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

