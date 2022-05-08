StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

GENC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

