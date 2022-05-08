StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

