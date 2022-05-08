StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

