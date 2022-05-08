StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

