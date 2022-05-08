StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.