StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE XIN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

