StockNews.com Downgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 255.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

