StockNews.com Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

