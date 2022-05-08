StockNews.com Upgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to “Buy”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

