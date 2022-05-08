Strike (STRK) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and $3.60 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $31.13 or 0.00091498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,083,621% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,943 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

