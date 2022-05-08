Student Coin (STC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $538,337.00

Student Coin (STC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $538,337.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Student Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.85 or 0.99999588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Student Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Student Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.