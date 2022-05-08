Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $165.02 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

