Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.01 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and $1.51 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.75 or 0.07390038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00077306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,554,341 coins and its circulating supply is 353,880,380 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

