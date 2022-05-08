Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.65

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.65 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.95 ($0.66). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 129,002 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.65. The company has a market capitalization of £102.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17.
Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)
