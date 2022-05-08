Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.65

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.65 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.95 ($0.66). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 129,002 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.65. The company has a market capitalization of £102.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

