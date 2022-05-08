Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $110.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.38.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

