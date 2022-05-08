Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $104.37 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.