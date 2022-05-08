Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

