SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $550.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $746.53.

SIVB stock opened at $493.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $466.56 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.85.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

