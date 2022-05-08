Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report $162.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $164.70 million. Switch reported sales of $130.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $33,440,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 2,656,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

