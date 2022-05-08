Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.