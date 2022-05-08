Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
