Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

