Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $213.24 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $213.24 million and $11.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00274182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003090 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 638,768,811 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

