Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.