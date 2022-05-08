Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

