Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 19,098 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

