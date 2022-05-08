Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.98.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

