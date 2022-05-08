Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Graco by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,078. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

