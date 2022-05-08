Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

