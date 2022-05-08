Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $5 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $377.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

