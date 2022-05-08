Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 823.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 634,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

