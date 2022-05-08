Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 155,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. 6,635,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

