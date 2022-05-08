Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

HSY stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

