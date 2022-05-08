Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,512,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,484. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.