Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $308.66. 2,273,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average is $318.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

