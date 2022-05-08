Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

FAST stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 3,870,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

