TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,803. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

