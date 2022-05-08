TD Securities Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.