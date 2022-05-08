TD Securities Increases SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$39.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.17.

TSE SSRM opened at C$27.89 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$18.08 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

