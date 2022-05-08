TD Securities Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

