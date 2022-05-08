TD Securities Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

