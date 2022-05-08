Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 283.34%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

