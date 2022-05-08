Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4647 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $13.73 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TELNY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.