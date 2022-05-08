Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4647 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $13.73 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
