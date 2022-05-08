Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 4978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

