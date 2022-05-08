TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.83

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.83 and traded as high as C$32.46. TELUS shares last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 3,187,919 shares traded.

T has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The company has a market cap of C$44.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.46.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.38%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

