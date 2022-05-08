Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Stock Price Down 36.7%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 36.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home dÃ©cor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

