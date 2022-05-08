Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Position Reduced by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 6.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,265,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

