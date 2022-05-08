Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $824.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $824.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $832.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.