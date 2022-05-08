Teramo Advisors LLC Takes $10.69 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,693,000. Danimer Scientific makes up 5.9% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock remained flat at $$4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,302,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.52. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

