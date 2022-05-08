Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

