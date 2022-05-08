Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.76

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $29.37. Terumo shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 223,296 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

